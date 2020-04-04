|
|
HAMPTON – Clarence G. Murphy "Murph", 91, of Hampton, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Webster at Rye after a period of failing health. He was born in Manchester, March 18, 1929 a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Leslie) Murphy.
Raised in Manchester, Clarence attended Central High School and enlisted with the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 in 1946. He served during WW II and was honorably discharged in 1948. Clarence was employed as an auto mechanic by the former Scott Pontiac in Hampton until his retirement. He also worked for his son-in-law at Stu's Mobile and at Berry Transportation both in North Hampton. After his retirement he enjoyed working as a groundskeeper at Sagamore Golf Club in North Hampton.
In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was known for riding his bicycle around the seacoast. He especially enjoyed being part of the #47 race team pit crew at Lee Speedway.
He shared 50 years of marriage with his wife Priscilla Y. (Shirley) Murphy who predeceased him in 2000.
Family members include five children, Sandra Walsh and husband Carl of Rocky Mount, Va., Dawn Spooner and husband Stuart of North Hampton, Douglas Murphy and partner Mary Ann of Sullivan, Mo., Terrence Murphy and partner Amanda of Somersworth, Michael Clouthier and wife Sandra of Rochester, his brother Charles Murphy and wife Wendy of Merrimack, sister-in-law Ann Toll and husband Bill of Framingham, Mass., nine grandchildren, Lisa Chadwick, Marlene Walker-Golden, Stuart Spooner, Patrick, Ryan, Grady and Griffin Murphy, Lee and Benjamin Clouthier and six great grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held in the Center Cemetery, North Hampton. If desired, donations may be made to a .
Arrangements were by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Clarence's memorial website or to sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020