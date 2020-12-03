Or Copy this URL to Share

BARRINGTON - Clark Devere O'Shaughnessey lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Barrington, N.H. Clark was born on June 8, 1955.



Clark left behind his wife Kristine and daughter Johanna.



Clark was raised in Aboite Township, Ind., and graduated from Concordia High School, Fort Wayne, Ind. and Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Ind.



Clark is survived by brother Sean. Clark was preceded in death by brothers Kevin and Kent, sister Marilyn and parents Donald and Helen.







