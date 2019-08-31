|
EXETER - Clark R (Hank) Henry, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Hank was born on July 16, 1935 in Manhattan, N.Y. to the late Clark R Henry, Sr of Rye N.Y. and Eleanor Prescott Henry of Kensington, N.H. He graduated from Exeter High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Marines Corp out of high school and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C. and later did a tour of duty in Korea for one year. He served three years and was honorably discharged in 1956.
After the service he did his training and apprenticeship to become a master mechanic, and eventually opened his own business for a few years. He retired in July 2000 after 44 years. He continued working in the field part time after retirement.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Flanders Henry of 62 years, daughter Caron (Henry) Callahan and husband Bill of Exeter, N.H., son Clark (Butch) Henry III of Exeter, N.H., son David Henry and wife Karol of Derry, N.H., son Stephen Henry and wife Christyne of Newfields, N.H.. He was the loving grandfather to David Henry Jr., Ryan Henry, Daniel Callahan, Stephen Henry Jr., Meghan (Callahan) Hughes, Benjamin Callahan, Brian Henry, Alyssa Henry, Samantha Henry, Connor Henry, and two great grandchildren, Lillian and Lane Henry. He is also survived by his sister Marion (Jean) Jardine of Riverside, Calif., and predeceased by his sister Eleanor Prescott Coutts of Brookline, Mass.
Hank loved his New York Giants! He was an avid runner for years and also enjoyed pool, exercising, fly fishing, and camping. He could fix anything that was broken and was a man of many talents and trades. Mostly, Hank loved his family. He was the rock of our family and the center of why we are all so close. He loved a good belly laugh and had a great sense of humor. He could tell stories that would bring everyone in the room to tears. Hank will forever be remembered as a caring, funny, generous and loving family man. He will be dearly missed.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter.
Services and a Celebration of Life will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019