SEBASTION, Fla. - On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Claudia Drobish, peacefully passed at the age of 62. She was with her family by her side in her favorite place, Maine. She was born on July 6, 1957 in Amsterdam, New York.
Claudia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and great friend to all. She was a second mother to all of her children's friends who entered her life and she embraced everyone around her with love and kindness. Claudia was an avid quilter, and will be remembered for her wonderful smile and sense of humor. Though Claudia lived in Florida, her last months were spent in Maine with her children and her grand babies, who she had the deepest of love for.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Kevin Drobish and her three sons, Shaun Drobish and his wife Angie and their children Hailey and Austin, Jeremy Drobish and his wife Michelle and their children, Jack, Lilah and Hudson, her youngest son Kevin Drobish, his wife Kristina and their children, Landon, Kevin and Grant; four brothers James, Jack, Dick, Bob and their families. Two brothers Thomas and Marty predeceased her.
SERVICES: Calling hours for Claudia will he held from 3-5 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A Celebration of Life will follow, at the residence of Jeremy and Michelle Drobish, at 451 Emery's Bridge Road in South Berwick, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019