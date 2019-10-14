|
HAMPTON - Clay Bishop Daniels, 56, of Hampton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Clay was born in Plainfield, N.J. on December 29, 1962, son of Joann M. (Pelkey) Daniels of Hampton and the late Robert L. Daniels.
In addition to his mother, Clay is survived by his siblings, Michael Daniels and his wife, Megan Maher of Newfields, David Daniels and his wife Patty of Concord, Peter Daniels and his wife, Kristen of Hampton, Deb Daniels Rousseau and her husband, Gary of Bridgeton, Maine and Diana Daniels and her partner Dave Grzybowski of Hampton.
SERVICES: Family and friends are in invited for a time of remembrance and sharing memories of Clay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests at https://forestsociety.org/. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Clay's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019