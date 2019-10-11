|
|
RYE - Clayton E. Sisson, Jr., 89, of Rye, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 26, 1930 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to Clayton E. Sr and Gladys (Morrison) Sisson.
Clayton proudly served his country in the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a mechanical engineer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Simone L. (Levesque) Sisson on February 20, 2014.
Survivors include his special niece, Leda LeBlanc; caring cousin, Christine Cann; and numerous family and friends.
We would like to thank the Extended Family Home Health Care for the loving care he received over the years especially Deb, Jen and Gilly.
SERVICES: Keeping with Clayton's wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be in the Acushnet Cemetery in Acushnet, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made a . Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019