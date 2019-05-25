|
BERWICK, Maine – Clement 'Clem' Calvin Sawyer, 92, died in his camper nestled under the large pines out behind the old chicken coop on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was assisted into the great beyond with Hospice comfort-care and administered to lovingly by his daughter Gail who held him as he passed.
Clem was born at home in Kensington, N.H., on March 26, 1927,
He was predeceased by his parents; sons: Gary Sawyer in 1972, Nathan Simms in 2005 and Lyle Sawyer in 2012; and wife Natalie Jacques in 2002.
He is survived by daughter Gail Sawyer; sons: Lance Sawyer and Scott (Plouffe) Ouellette; grandchildren: Deane Frankenberger, Jamie (Frankenberger) Sawyer and Lee Gerheart; Keela Cannon, Eli Sawyer, LaLi and Sierra (Sawyer) Vott and Brianna Sawyer; Curtis, Ginny and Alicia Ouellette; Lyle (Eljay) Sawyer Jr., Chantelle, and seven great-grandchildren.
Clem donated his body to "MedCure" with altruistic intentions to benefit medical education and research studies.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life, with a Sawyer-style barbeque and drinks, will be held at the old farmstead (now Alnoba) in Kensington on Aug. 19, 2019. Start time 11 a.m. All who knew him are encouraged and welcome to attend.
For more information, inquiries, and RSVP, email [email protected]
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019