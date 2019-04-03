|
YORK, Maine - Clifford Donald Estes, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, navy officer, lobsterman, sportsman, community activist, traveler and trusted friend of many, died peacefully at his home in York Maine, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Clifford "Cliff", son of Henry and Helen Estes, was born on September 10, 1936 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He was raised in Windsor, Massachusetts. Cliff was a graduate of Dalton High and went on to study at UMASS Amherst, the US Naval Academy, MIT, and George Washington University. Cliff married his wife Maureen in 1962 and moved his family to York Maine in 1973. It is in York that Cliff retired after a career as an officer in the Navy. Upon retirement Cliff became a part-time lobsterman, starting with a handful of traps and eventually fishing over 300.
Above all, Cliff loved his family. He met his wife, Maureen Reynolds of Pittsfield, Mass. Cliff and Maureen had four children; Maura, Robert (deceased), David (deceased as an infant) and Peter. Cliff and his wife Maureen were married for 57 years had a solid marriage and a strong friendship. Cliff described Maureen as his "Everything".
Cliff was a thoughtful man who led through his actions. Always calm, reasonable, fair, and focused - always without judgment. Cliff kept those around him on track and moving towards being their best selves.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Maureen; his children, Maura Estes and Peter Estes; his daughter-in-law, Gretchen Estes; and his three grandchildren, Will, Ethan and Anna, all who live in York. He also leaves his two brothers and their wives, Richard and Margaret Estes and Kenneth and Lisa Estes and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Please join family and friends on Saturday, April 27, from 12-3 p.m., for a remembrance and celebration of Cliff's life. This will take place at the Old Clubhouse at the York Golf & Tennis Club located at 62 Organug Road in York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019