Obituary Condolences Flowers KITTERY, Maine - Clifton Asa (Peenie) Trefethen, 88, of Kittery, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in York, Maine on February 18, 1931, he was the son of Clifton Asa and Alta Hayward Trefethen.



He is survived by his wife Dorothy of Kittery; son Keith and his wife Julia, of Wells; daughter Robin and her husband, Daniel of Kittery; daughter Lisa and her husband Joseph, of Las Vegas; son Scott of Portland; eight grandchildren Taryn, Colleen, Brian, Brenna, Daniel, Benjamin, Samuel and Sydney; one great-grandson Levi.



He was predeceased by his brother Guy Trefethen and sisters Judy Whipple and Linda Laughlin.



He served in the Korean War from 1950-1953. He volunteered at the Kittery fire department for many years before joining the fire department at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. After leaving the shipyard he worked at Pease Air Force Base as Assistant fire chief where he remained until retirement. Upon retirement he could be found working part time on the Sarah Long bridge raising the bridge and giving a friendly wave to fellow boatmen.



In his younger days he could be found at the ball field coaching or refereeing a game. He loved the fire department, fishing, and above all else his family.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation and a memorial service that will be held at the J S Pelkey Funeral Home at 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Visiting hours will begin at 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 13, and will be followed by the service beginning at 2:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the Trefethen family has requested that donations be made to the Kittery Little League or the Kittery Fire Department in Clifton's honor. Care of the Trefethen family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.