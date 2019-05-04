|
STRATHAM, N.H. - Colette Murray, 60, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with her loving family and partner by her side. She fought ovarian cancer like a warrior.
Colette volunteered thousands of hours walking dogs at the NH SPCA, it was her passion. She even walked during her chemo treatments.
Colette showed true grace, gratitude, grit and kindness during her illness and throughout her life.
She made many friends at Thermo Fisher Scientific where she worked for 40 years.
Colette is survived by her sister Catherine Murray Houle and husband Robert, brother William and his wife Erin, brother John, nieces Alexandra and Abigail Murray, her loving and supportive partner James Perl, and her beloved 'boys' Jake, Frankie, Duncan, an uncle, aunts and many cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Yoko Fukada and nurse Caley of Portsmouth Hospital oncology. They were angels on earth for the loving and wonderful care they provided to Colette, also the staff at Portsmouth Hospital Infusion Center for all their kindness, Compassus Hospice and Hyder Hospice house for their compassion and love these wonderful organizations showed Colette and her family will never be forgotten.
SERVICES: Per Colette's wishes funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the NH SPCA in Stratham, Compassus Hospice of North Hampton, or Hyder Hospice House in Dover.
Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019