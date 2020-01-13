|
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Collin David Pilant, 38, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, succumbing to a decades-long battle with multiple health issues. He was funny, self-deprecating, and had a heart of gold, but also suffered from depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance use disorder. He was complex, yet completely down-to-earth.
Collin grew up in Novato, Calif., and Spotsylvania, Va., then spent a few years in Baton Rouge, La., and Ann Arbor, Mich., before settling in Boca Raton, Fla. He loved the beach, the sun, working out, the outdoors, kayaking, zip-lining, and to challenge himself physically. He was strong and powerful, yet had a gentle and kind spirit. He was generous with his time, energy and resources, and was richly rewarded with a network of friends who truly cared for him and were there when he was in need. He didn't believe in beating around the bush and could be, at times uncomfortably, often hilariously, always refreshingly, blunt.
He liked to work with his hands and was as comfortable laying tile or building a custom cabinet as he was with setting up a computer network or replacing a hard drive. He was blessed by a legion of friends and family who celebrated with him during the good times and stood by him and prayed for him during the dark ones. He touched so many lives and his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
He is missed terribly and survived by his parents, Jan and Bruce Pilant, of Kittery Point, Maine; brother, sister-in-law and nephew, Jonah, Melissa and Mason Pilant, of Warrenton, Va.; grandmother, Mildred Wildermuth, of Brunswick, Maine; and aunts and uncles in Maine, Texas, Oklahoma, California and Nevada.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 17, in the First Congregational Church of Kittery, 23 Pepperrell Rd., Kittery Point, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, reach out to someone in need, be kind, let them know they are not alone, and never, never, never give up.
