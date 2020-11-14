SOUTH BERWICK, Maine/BEAUFORT, S.C.- Conrad Leslie (Skip) Farr II, 77, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at York Hospital following a brief illness.
Born in Portland, Maine on May 4, 1943 to Frank Chandler and Frances Olive (Mitchell) Farr.
He grew up in Kittery and graduated in 1961 from RW Traip Academy.
He worked for Francis Raynes Builders while also at the PNSY along with lobstering before beginning his own company, CL Farr Inc Building Contractor. He developed Yankee Commons Mobile Home Park, townhouse apartments at 16 Norton Road and owned Yankee Green Mobile Home Park all in Kittery.
He completed the building of three Down East cruising boats; Bellamy Eagle, Meghan L and Ana Eileen. He enjoyed cruising the Abacos, Florida, South Carolina and the Intracoastal Waterway. Most recently he wintered in Beaufort, S.C.
He served on the Kittery Point Port Authority from 1989 to 1994. He was a RW Traip Trustee from 1976-2012 serving as President from 1978-2010.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Pierce, sister, Eileen Gerry and spouse, Clifton of Florida. His son, Brett L. and partner, Janice White of Kittery, his daughter, Lisa F. Shores and spouse, Bradley of Georgetown, Mass. Granddaughters; Meghan (Farr) Hobson and spouse, Neil of Alfred, Maine, Ana (Shores) Griffith and spouse, Grant of North Carolina, Jessica Shores of Georgetown and Margaret Farr of Kittery. Grandson, Chandler Shores of Kentucky and great-grandson, Cory Hobson.
SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held for Skip at a later date. The Farr family does invite the public to attend a time of visitation to be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine 03904. All Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations will be observed and enforced. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
Donations if desired may be made to: Animal Welfare Society, 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk ME 04043.
