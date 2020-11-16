1/
Conrad Leslie Farr II
SOUTH BERWICK , Maine/BEAUFORT, S.C. - Conrad Leslie (Skip) Farr II, 77, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at York Hospital following a brief illness.

SERVICES: A livestream of the memorial service can be viewed at 2 p.m., Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at https://my.gather.app/remember/conrad-farr. The Farr family would like to invite the public to attend a time of visitation to be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. All Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations will be observed and enforced. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Farr family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
November 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
We offer our condolences to you.
Sending love to Brett, Janice & Maisy as well. Dianna & Ronnie
Dianna Barrett
Friend
