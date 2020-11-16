SOUTH BERWICK , Maine/BEAUFORT, S.C. - Conrad Leslie (Skip) Farr II, 77, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at York Hospital following a brief illness.
SERVICES: A livestream of the memorial service can be viewed at 2 p.m., Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at https://my.gather.app/remember/conrad-farr
. The Farr family would like to invite the public to attend a time of visitation to be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. All Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations will be observed and enforced. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
