RYE, N.H. - Constance Carter Lamprell of Kittery Point, Maine, died peacefully, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Evolve at Rye. Her previous eight years were spent with the caring staff at Sentry Hill in York, Maine. She was born in Ellsworth, Maine, Sept. 3, 1923, the daughter of Walter K. Carter and Doris Hatch Carter of East Blue Hill, Maine.
She graduated from George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, and the University of Maine, Orono, where she was a member of All Maine Women, president of Pi Beta Phi sorority, and Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. She also attended the Merrill Palmer School in Detroit, Michigan.
Following graduation, she taught preschool at the University of Maine, and in Stamford, Conn. She then completed a 35-year teaching career in the Head Start Program with the Baltimore Inner City School District. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Baltimore.
She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William W. Lamprell, Sr. with whom she shared 14 years of retirement in their much loved Kittery Point.
She is survived by her daughter Katharine, son-in-law Stephen Pounds, son William, Jr. and his wife, Jessica O'Donoghue, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Family graveside services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Wood Island Life Saving Station in Kittery Point. (woodislandlifesaving.org) The family sends heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation to all at Evolve. We thank you for your incredible care, compassion, love and support. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Lamprell family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020