HAVERHILL, Mass. - Constance L. "Connie" Kahigian, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hannah Duston Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Markhas J. Kahigian to whom she was married for 56 years.
Born in Newton, N.H., on May 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Hazen and Grace (Lane) Martin.
Connie was a dedicated cafeteria worker in Haverhill's schools and served at Hannah Duston Elementary School, Nettle School, and lastly Haverhill High School before retiring after twenty years of service.
Connie was a longtime and active member of First Baptist Church for 64 years where she was a member of the choir, and Mary Martha Ladies Group. Connie took great pride in maintaining their garden and yard. Her love of animals led her to "rescue" dogs from MSPCA.
Connie is survived by her loving children and caregivers, Lynn A. Kahigian, and her wife Paula E. Mattaliano, of Haverhill, Mark J. Kahigian and his wife Diane of Hampton, N.H.; grandchildren, Jessica
and Christina Kahigian.
Lynn and Mark would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Pentucket Unit at Hannah Duston Healthcare Center for their kind and compassionate care extended to Connie over the past
several years.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, January 23, at 11 a.m., at Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by interment at Linwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Connie's name may be made to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Online condolence may be sent to www.dcsfuneralhome.com.
