She was my amazing friend and cheerleader, being my wind beneath my wings encouraging my move to Nantucket last year...packing my things up in Boston and accompanying me to Nantucket to facilitate the move and help select my furniture and decor, of course! We were looking forward to traveling together off season and we were always in touch.

She was great friend and confidante, and I can’t imagine life without her. I’ll love her forever and I will miss her with all my heart.

Giovanna DIRusso

Friend