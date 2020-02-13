|
WELLS, Maine - Craig W. Sheing, of Wells, died peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.
Survivors include his wife Dee Donlon Sheing; four sons Adam Griffin and his significant other Danielle Kaitz from Iowa, Eric (Ricky) Sheing and Max Sheing both of South Portland and Phil Taylor of North Hampton, N.H.; two brothers Chris Sheing and his wife Judy and Curt Sheing and his wife Jill, all of Rochester, N.H.; and many close family members and friends, along with furry companions, Biscuit, Forrest, and Hambone.
SERVICES: Services were held this past Thursday. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, Grateful Dog Rescue, https://www.thegratefuldoganimalrescue.com/donate or to Safe Haven Humane Society, P.O. Box 91, Wells, ME 04090. To leave a message of condolence and view his complete obituary, please visit Craig's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020