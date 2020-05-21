|
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Curtis W. Palmer passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough, Maine. He was known for his good nature, had many friends and made people feel at ease with his quick wit and sense of humor.
Curtis was born March 27, 1933 in Dover, N.H., the son of George Eldridge Palmer and Venice Marion (Cullen) Palmer. He served as a Radioman in the United States Navy from 1951 – 1955 aboard the destroyer tender USS Shenandoah AD-26. He spoke fondly of traveling the world during tours to Cuba and the Mediterranean. Following his honorable discharge, Curtis made a successful career as Design Liaison at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Curtis married Marilyn Joanne Bridges, of Kittery, Maine after they met while both were working at the Shipyard. He enjoyed good times that are too numerous to count with Marilyn and their friends from the golfing community at York, their children and grandchildren, their beloved Golden Retriever, Dooley and annual golfing trips to Boothbay Harbor and Bar Harbor, Maine.
Curtis is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 62 years, son Stephen Palmer and life partner Patricia, of Delray Beach, Florida, daughter Lynne Palmer and husband Wesley Franklin and grandchildren Haley and Christopher Franklin of Scarborough, Maine.
Curtis is predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Martineau of Dover, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a gift be made in his name to the https://alz.org/, Donate or call 800-272-3900. Care of the Palmer family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 21 to May 24, 2020