Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Curtis W. Palmer


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis W. Palmer Obituary
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Curtis W. Palmer passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough, Maine. He was known for his good nature, had many friends and made people feel at ease with his quick wit and sense of humor.

Curtis was born March 27, 1933 in Dover, N.H., the son of George Eldridge Palmer and Venice Marion (Cullen) Palmer. He served as a Radioman in the United States Navy from 1951 – 1955 aboard the destroyer tender USS Shenandoah AD-26. He spoke fondly of traveling the world during tours to Cuba and the Mediterranean. Following his honorable discharge, Curtis made a successful career as Design Liaison at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Curtis married Marilyn Joanne Bridges, of Kittery, Maine after they met while both were working at the Shipyard. He enjoyed good times that are too numerous to count with Marilyn and their friends from the golfing community at York, their children and grandchildren, their beloved Golden Retriever, Dooley and annual golfing trips to Boothbay Harbor and Bar Harbor, Maine.

Curtis is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 62 years, son Stephen Palmer and life partner Patricia, of Delray Beach, Florida, daughter Lynne Palmer and husband Wesley Franklin and grandchildren Haley and Christopher Franklin of Scarborough, Maine.

Curtis is predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Martineau of Dover, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a gift be made in his name to the https://alz.org/, Donate or call 800-272-3900. Care of the Palmer family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now