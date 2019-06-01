Home

Curtiss F. Hammer

Curtiss F. Hammer Obituary
HAMPTON, N.H. - Curtiss F. Hammer of Hampton, N.H., graduate of Winnacunnet High Class of 1973, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Curt was a local businessman, husband and father known for his great sense of humor and caring for others. Curt was an avid golfer and member at both Pease and the Wentworth Country Clubs.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at Curt's home on Watson Lane, Hampton, on Sunday afternoon, June 30, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019
