YORK HARBOR, Maine - Cynthia Hardy Hayes of York Harbor, Maine passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 after a short illness.
She was the daughter of Charles L. Hardy and Helen Potts Hardy, born Dec. 10, 1933 in Boston Mass. Her family later relocated to Chicago, IL, where she attended the Latin School of Chicago. Her education took an exciting turn when she traveled to Paris to study at the Sorbonne.
Soon after, a summer vacation on Cape Cod introduced her to the man she would marry, artist Ronald Wesley Hayes (predeceased). They welcomed a son, Joshua; seven years later, a daughter, Justina. Cynthia was a devoted wife and mother to both children.
She was especially dedicated to her special needs daughter, Tina, providing countless opportunities for her to experience life to the fullest. Cynthia took Tina everywhere from the Empire State building to the White House. Despite the challenges, Cynthia often reflected that raising Tina helped her grow in ways she could not have foreseen, and noted that the continual kindness she received from strangers regarding Tina, rekindled her faith in humanity. Cynthia found great purpose in caring for her daughter, who lived in their home until 2012. She now resides in assisted living.
Cynthia and her family moved from Concord, Mass. to the Harbor in 1972. That was the beginning of her nearly fifty-year love affair with the town and its people. She was its enthusiastic spokesperson and invited everyone to visit. She loved patronizing the restaurants and shops, especially the York Flower Shop, where she delighted in buying bouquets for her friends. An active member of her church, St. George's Episcopal, she also supported the Old York Historical Society, and the York Public Library. Being a longtime member of the Stage Neck Pool Club, brought her great joy every summer.
Cynthia took pleasure in engaging everyone she encountered, and was deeply grateful for her friends and neighbors. Social media posts praising her strong, loving, optimistic, personality poured in after Josh announced his mother's passing.
Cynthia is survived by Justina Davis Hayes, Joshua Hardy Hayes, wife, Dia Dibble Hayes, granddaughter, Elsa Grace Hayes, extended family, and friends.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church, 407 York St., York Harbor, Maine 03911, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. A brief reception at church will follow the service. Donations may be made to the church in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be addressed to: www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 24 to May 27, 2019