DELRAY, Fla. - Cynthia Varrell Coher passed away in Delray, Florida, on Monday, December 31, 2018, after a long illness. Cynthia and her twin brother William (who predeceased her in 2007) were born September 21, 1936, in Portsmouth, N.H., and grew up in Rye, N.H. Their mother was Mary Philbrick and their father William Varrell, Jr.
Cynthia attended Rye Beach schools and the University of New Hampshire. Cynthia was a teacher, actress, singer and artist. Her adult years were full of breathtaking lead acting and singing with principal lead roles in the Arundel Opera Theater, Hampton NY churches, Southampton College of Long Island University Actors Association. She received a Masters degree from Long Island University and spent 22 years teaching children in the Hampton Bays, N.Y., primary school. Cynthia had a very artistic life; acting, singing, painting (both framed works and furniture) and created 140 works that were bought by collectors.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 55 years Dr. Edward I. Coher, who resides in Florida; her niece, Jennifer Bonner; and two nephews, Jon and William Varrell.
SERVICES: She has been laid to rest with her parents at the Rye Central Cemetery. Her husband and family will gather at the gravesite for prayers for her eternal rest at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 25.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019