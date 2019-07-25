|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - D. Diane Lane, 87, formerly of North Hampton, passed away peacefully at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Friday, July 5, 2019. Doris Diane McLaughlin was born in New York City on Aug. 4, 1931 and was the only child of William and Dorothy MacDonald.
Diane may be remembered fondly as the owner/proprietress of the Seaside Village Motel in North Hampton from 1973 until she retired in 1983. Later, she enjoyed being quite active with Seacoast Birthright in Portsmouth and New Generation in Greenland providing assistance to women with un-planned pregnancies.
Diane found great strength in her Christian faith. She attended the Bethany Church in Greenland regularly as long as she physically could.
She is survived by her beloved husband Herman N. Lane of Portsmouth, N.H., son William D. McLaughlin of Pasadena, Calif., daughters Elizabeth A. Crawford of Conway, Ark., and Heather J. McLaughlin of Dover, N.H., as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers (which Diane loved!) the family requests donations in her memory to Seacoast Birthright in Portsmouth, New Generation in Greenland, or the Bethany Church in Greenland.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 25 to July 28, 2019