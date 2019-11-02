|
NORTH HAMPTON – Dale H. Simmons, 74, of North Hampton, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with family by his side.
He was born in Concord, N.H. to the late Dr. Eric and Helen (Beardsley) Simmons. Dale graduated from Winnacunnet High School, Class of 1963, and received his Associates Degree from Thompson School of Agriculture at the University of New Hampshire.
Landscaping was a passion that Dale pursued any chance he could. Over the course of his career, he tended the grounds for the former Peter Fuller estate and the town of Newmarket, as well as serving as Club House manager at the Sagamore Golf Club in North Hampton. Never to sit idle, Dale served for a brief time with the North Hampton Fire Department, delivered flowers for Seacoast Florist, and put his carpentry skills to use for the late Jim Knowles. A summer evening rarely passed in which he did not mow his lawn, tend to his many flower baskets, or give one of his children or grandchildren a ride on his mower or golf cart. Dale especially enjoyed hunting and fishing alongside his father, brothers, and son at his camp in Chesuncook, Msine.
Dale was a member of the United Church of Christ in North Hampton and St. James Lodge #102 A.F. & A.M. of Hampton.
He leaves his lifetime partner Barbara A. Lyon, his son, David Simmons of North Hampton, his two daughters, Jennifer Delamere and husband Peter of Fairbanks, Alaska, Sarah Ravencraft and husband Greg of Hampton, seven grandchildren, three siblings, Peter Simmons and Thomas Simmons, Mary Lambert and her husband Tom, all of North Hampton, and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Masonic service will be held at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton followed by visiting hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the United Church of Christ, 295 Atlantic Ave., North Hampton. Burial will be in the Center Cemetery, North Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Dale Simmons's name to New Hampshire Audubon, 84 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dale's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, or for directions to the services.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019