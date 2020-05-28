PORTSMOUTH - Dale Hardin, of Portsmouth (formally Jaffrey) N.H. died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the home of his sister, Joanne, from complications due to dystonia. He was 63.
Dale was born March 20, 1957 in Cambridge, Mass. to the late Howard and Jacqualyn Hardin. Dale graduated from Waltham, Mass. Trade School in 1975 certified as a Machine Operator.
Dale started his career working in his father's business, Dana Contractors, Inc. Then moved on to Westminster Electric and after that Burns Construction. He was part of the startup team at iRobot, making the famous Romba vacuum. However, he was most proud of the other iRobot products used to search the World Trade Center after the September 11 attacks, as well as the first deployed ground robots used by U.S. Forces in conflict, saving many lives. Dale then worked as a machine operator at Millipore in Jaffrey, N.H. till he was laid off due to their offshoring manufacturing. In 2008, Dale moved to Portsmouth, N.H. and supported kitchen staff at Petey's Summertime Seafood and Abenaqui Country Club.
Dale was a humble, gentle, strong-willed soul. He was a keen observer of nature and people with a high moral fiber. He was kind and generous with his time, talent, and treasure (what little he had). He gave and loved unconditionally, expecting nothing in return. He once gave his refrigerator to his neighbor because she had children and needed it more. He also emptied his coin jar into the donation bucket at a benefit concert for a family with two children to feed. He took pride in helping family and friends with his carpentry, electrical, plumbing and painting skills. He enjoyed riding his bicycle around Portsmouth, watching people, boats and bridges. Music, movies and fine dining were some of his favorite activities. He was often misunderstood being thought of as less than in part due to losing his ability to speak from the dystonia in the past decade of his life.
He leaves three sisters, Joanne Hardin, Julie Thomas, her husband Jeffrey, Jennifer Leary, her husband Nicholas and two brothers, Paul Hardin, his partner David Cao, Kevin Hardin, his wife Lisa Carson. He was predeceased by his brother Peter Hardin in 1980.
He is survived by his nieces, Bree, Brianna and Sarah and nephews Dana, JJ, Oliver and Simon, along with several aunts and 25 cousins.
The family would like to thank those at Clipper Harbor who lovingly cared for Dale during his last four years, especially those on Nubble as well as support staff; we thank you – you know who you are. In addition, the family would like to thank Emily Hyland, MSN, APRN, FNP-C of Optum, Jessica Sawyer, Erin Wright and Joan Zieniewicz of Compassus Hospice for their caring support and wisdom in Dales' final days.
Family members will gather at a later time for a burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Acton, Mass.
For those who knew Dale, you know he would give the shirt off his back to someone in need, even if it was his last. In kind, we ask that in his memory you pay it forward with an act of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in any amount may be made in Dale's name to Cross Roads House, 600 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801 or National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association, 300 Park Boulevard, Suite 175, Itasca, IL 60143 www.dysphonia.org
If desired, cards of condolence for the family may be sent to Joanne Hardin, 32 Shoals View Dr., Rye, NH 03870.
Arrangements have been entrusted with deep respect to J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminister Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, NH 03801 www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 28 to May 31, 2020.