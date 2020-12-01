1/1
Daniel Alexander Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELGRADE, Mont. - Daniel Alexander Fox, 39, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1981 and raised in Maine.

Daniel spent his time either outside, with his son, or with the people he cared about.

Daniel worked in the machining trade and held positions across the country. He presently operated his own business out of his home in Belgrade, Montana.

Daniel is survived by his seven year old son Everett, his parents, paternal grandparents, younger sister, and many other family members and friends.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 5, at Sanford Am Vets Hall, 169 School St., Sanford, Maine at 1 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is a 45 person guest limit. Visiting hours from 2-4 p.m., with the 45 person guest limit as well. You can signify your attendance time on Dan's or Alice Richardson's Facebook page under events.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved