BELGRADE, Mont. - Daniel Alexander Fox, 39, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1981 and raised in Maine.



Daniel spent his time either outside, with his son, or with the people he cared about.



Daniel worked in the machining trade and held positions across the country. He presently operated his own business out of his home in Belgrade, Montana.



Daniel is survived by his seven year old son Everett, his parents, paternal grandparents, younger sister, and many other family members and friends.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 5, at Sanford Am Vets Hall, 169 School St., Sanford, Maine at 1 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is a 45 person guest limit. Visiting hours from 2-4 p.m., with the 45 person guest limit as well. You can signify your attendance time on Dan's or Alice Richardson's Facebook page under events.







