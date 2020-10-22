1/1
Daniel C. Woodbury Jr.
HAMPTON - Daniel C. Woodbury Jr., 67, a Hampton native, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 of natural causes.

Dan loved the ocean and boating. He enjoyed building model cars, dirt biking, bobsledding, skiing and football.

Dan graduated from Tilton School and New England College. He obtained his real estate license and worked alongside his father in the family business, Woodbury Associates.

Dan was a strong, very private, quiet man, with a sharp wit.

He leaves behind one sister, Anne Nadolski of Iowa, one nephew and one niece.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
