ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Daniel J. Sanborn, 65, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was born on Jan. 30, 1954 in Exeter, N.H. to Mary Ann (Toland) and John Sanborn, both now deceased.
Dan leaves behind five brothers: Newell (Carissa) of Daphne, Ala., Scott Willette ( Leigh) of Newfields, N.H., Geoffrey of Northampton, Mass., Joshua (Kimberly) of Easton, Penn., Benjamin (Susie) of Farmingdale, Maine; his sister Monica Willette of Hampton, N.H.; his uncle David (Elaine) Sanborn of Bellevue, Neb.; and his stepmother Jean Sanborn of Bailey Island, Maine, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dan was educated in Exeter and in Unity, Maine, and attended the University of Maine at Farmington. He spent most of his life in Florida, largely as a sword fisherman. He became captain of the ship he worked on. Other enthusiasms were softball and lobsters. He suffered an early stroke and was disabled for the last two decades of his life but maintained his independence.
SERVICES: Family and friends will gather for a memorial for Danny at Exeter Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 in the afternoon.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019