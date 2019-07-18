|
PORTSMOUTH - Daniel "Dan" L. Daly died in Braintree, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 98. Dan, a long time Portsmouth resident was born in Lynn Massachusetts on August 17, 1920 to Daniel F Daly and Margaret (Hamill) Daly. He was married to his loving wife Audrey for 64 years.
Dan retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he worked as a machinist in shop 31. He was a Veteran of the US Army where he served in World War II. He was a member of Knights of Columbus at Corpus Christi Parish.
Preceded in death by his father Daniel, mother Margaret, wife Audrey, sister Francis, and brother John. He is survived by his sons Daniel of Braintree, Massachusetts, William of Phoenix Arizona, Timothy of New London, Connecticut; daughter Charlene of Williamsburg, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Portsmouth New Hampshire on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. Viewing will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Dan will be interned next to his loving wife Audrey at the Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth.
