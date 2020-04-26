Home

Daniel Lovely Sr.

Daniel Lovely Sr. Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Daniel Lovely Sr., 96, a Portsmouth native passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Haulda M. Lovely, in 1994 and his son, Daniel Lovely Jr., in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy; children, Minelle Thomas, Helene Beecher (Robert), Alfred Lovely (Diane) and Adrian Lovely; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private service was held at Remick & Gendron.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
