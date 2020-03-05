|
|
NEWINGTON - Daniel P. Trefethen, 82, husband of Gloria Trefethen, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was born on November 11, 1937 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to the late Emerson and Annie Geraldine (Paul) Trefethen.
Daniel graduated from Manchester High School and Northeastern University with a bachelors in Mechanical Engineering.
Prior to his retirement, Dan was an engineer for Futuramik Industries, Inc in Hartford, Connecticut for 30 years and was a MFG Technician at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Newington for 12 years, where he was a beloved colleague and friend.
He loved all animals especially birds including his parrot, best friend, and "littlest love" Bradley; loved jazz music, watching movies, playing video games, and enjoyed gardening.
Besides his beloved wife of 40 years, Gloria, survivors include his children, Scott Daniel Trefethen (Jean) of Hilo, Hawaii, Tracy Trefethen of Oak Grove, Ore., Christine McKeel (Charles) of Aiken, SmCm, Griselle Rios of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, and Kimberly Rolon (Frank) of Newington; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Trefethen, Juliana Trefethen, and Steve Trefethen all of Portland, Ore., Gabriel Trefethen (Alma) of Austin, Texas, David McKeel and Alex McKeel both of Aiken, S.C. Joseph Daniel Rolon of Germany and Kiara Rolon of Newington.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a funeral to immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment will follow in the Newington Cemetery, Nimble Hill Road, Newington.
If you would like to make a contribution on behalf of Daniel you may donate at: www.nhspca.org. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020