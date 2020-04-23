Home

Daniel Webster Harvey

EPPING - Daniel "Dan" Webster Harvey, 99, Applehurst Farm, passed away at his home with family and caregivers, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born August 5, 1920; parents Matthew James and Alice Koewing.

Graduate of Watson Academy, flew with the Civil Air Patrol, dairy farmer, Grange, Farm Bureau and town politics. Conserved large acreage of wilderness/Kennard Hill Forest, donated his brain to MSA/Parkinson's research, rallied neighbors for causes, shared his knowledge and paid his taxes.

Predeceased by his wife Louise, daughter, Susie, sister, Edna Woodward. Leaves behind his sister, Agnes Wilkos of Conn.; children, Carol, Matthew, Phyllis, Albert, Cindy, Martha Beth, Erica; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: TBA picnic in the summer. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
