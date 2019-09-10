|
NEWINGTON - Darin James Sabine, 35, was born August 4, 1984 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and passed peacefully in his home in Newington after a two year battle against stage IV colon cancer, with his wife by his side and many family members close by on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Chief Sabine of the Newington New Hampshire Fire Department is survived by his wife, Jennifer; two daughters Sophia, 5 and Maya 3; his mother and father Brenda and Stephen Sabine of Newington; his in-laws Robert and Cheryl Belanger; as well as his sister and nephew Laura Sabine and Isaiah O'Neil of Newington; brother and sister in-law Derek and Emily Belanger. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins, in-laws, and countless friends and his strong supportive firefighter Family.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Darin's family on Thursday from 3-7 p.m., in the Connect Community Church, 200 Chase Drive, Portsmouth, NH 03801, Uniformed Firefighters and other first responders will pass through beginning at 6 p.m . A funeral will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in the church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made in his memory to benefit the Newington Fire Department and his family by visiting www.nutfieldfire.com scroll to the bottom and click donate. Care for the Sabine family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019