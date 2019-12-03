|
ELIOT, Maine - David A. Emery, 76, of Eliot, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Portsmouth.
He was raised in Eliot, and served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
In 1963 David married his loving wife Ann (Goodwin) Emery and for a time they made their home in Kittery, before building their home and raising their family on Johnson Lane in Eliot.
He was employed for many years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard retiring as a supervisor in Planning and Estimating. He began a career with Sprague Energy working on their computer systems.
David is survived by his children; son Scott Emery, daughter Lisa and her husband John Lapierre, son Christopher and his wife Deborah Emery, son Eric Emery and his fiancé Danielle Breton, grandchildren; David and wife Lauren, Alicia Lapierre, John Jr. and wife Jenna Lapierre, Aiden, Ella, Mabel and Everett Emery, great-grandchildren; Connor, Colton and Josie; and his brother Richard "Rick" Emery. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ann, brothers Franklin Jr. "Peanut", Gerald, and Bruce.
SERVICES: A funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Eliot UCC, 1361 State Rd., Eliot, ME 03903. Online condolences and a full obituary may be read by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Judes. Care for the Emery family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019