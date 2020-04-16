|
EXETER -David A. Holton, 82, of Exeter, died on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born in Boston, Mass., on April 25, 1937, to the late Adolthus and Margaret (LeRoy) Holton.
David shared 39 years of marriage with his late wife, Cynthia (Godsoe) Holton and leaves his life partner of over 17 years, Margaret "Meg" Cartwright of Exeter.
In addition to Meg, David is survived by his children, Brooke Lunt of Manchester, Everett Godsoe of Alexandria, Nathaniel Palmer of Stuttgart, Germany and Stedman Holton of Concord. He also leaves his brother, Peter Holton and his wife, Karen, of Rockport, Mass., his sister-in-law Julieth Holton, his five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read David's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020