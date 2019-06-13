|
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. - David B. Collins, 63, of Simpsonville, S.C. and a former resident of Hampton, N.H., passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019. David was born on July 10, 1955 in Haverhill, Mass., a son of Philip Collins, Sr. of Hampton and the late Patricia A. Collins.
David was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a very kind soul who deeply loved his family and friends. He was always there to help anyone who needed him. His eyes would light up with joy on every holiday he was able to spend with family and truly enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. We were so blessed to have David in our lives and he will be deeply missed by us all.
In addition to his father, he leaves behind two sisters, Judy Collins-Whitaker and Mary St.Gelais, and two brothers, Philip H. Collins, Jr and Daniel J. Collins.
He is predeceased by his mother, Patricia A. Collins and his sister, Patricia Ann Collins.
SERVICES: There will be a graveside service for David on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the High Street Cemetery, Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view David's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for other information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 13 to June 16, 2019