ELIOT, Maine - David B. Dillon, 58, of Goodwin Rd., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in York Hospital. He was born November 29, 1961 in Everett, Mass., a son of Anita N. (Hallet) Dillon and the late George Dillon.
He leaves his wife of 31 years Elizabeth "Betsy" A. (Borghetti) Dillon; two step-sons Sean R. Howell of Lawrence, Mass., and Eric T. Howell of Long Beach, Calif.; his mother Anita N. Dillon of Connecticut; a brother Kenneth Dillon and his wife Tina of North Carolina ; a sister Donna White of Egremont, Mass.; several nieces and nephews.
He was the owner and operator of Diversified Construction Co. and loved to design furniture.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine on Friday, July 3, with a prayer service to begin at 1 p.m. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.