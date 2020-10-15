1/1
David C. Heasley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENSINGTON, N.H. - David C. Heasley, Sr., 83, of Errol, and Kensington, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.

He was born in Bradford, Penn. on May 26, 1937, the son of Walter C. and Katharine (Ziegler) Heasley. He spent his childhood in Ithaca, N.Y. He graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, Penn. and attended Cornell University where he was a star high hurdler, winning the Transatlantic Series in 1958. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Dave was a career pilot for Eastern Airlines, retiring as a Captain flying DC-9's. He spent the rest of his life as the proprietor of Wilderness Aviation in Errol, N.H. Dave was a flight instructor, and flew for the Audubon Society and for doctoral students in the Wildlife Biology program at UNH. David's hobbies included Inuit Art, which he collected. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking.

Family includes his longtime companion Carole Ann Williams; his son Cressler Heasley and wife Sydney of Dallas, Texas; his daughter Heidi Heasley Ford and husband Charles of West Chester, Penn.; grandsons Sammy and Edwin Heasley and Nathaniel, Peter and Tim Ford; his brother Doug Heasley of Boise, Id.; sisters Sheila Gates of Harvard, MA and Dee Van Dyke of Kaneohe, Hawaii; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Gathering was held at the Errol Airport on Saturday Oct. 10. Donations in his memory may be made to the Errol Public Library, 67 Main St., Errol, NH, 03579 or to the Errol Fire & Rescue Squad 127 Main St., Errol, NH, 03579.

The Bryant and Fleury Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved