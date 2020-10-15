KENSINGTON, N.H. - David C. Heasley, Sr., 83, of Errol, and Kensington, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.



He was born in Bradford, Penn. on May 26, 1937, the son of Walter C. and Katharine (Ziegler) Heasley. He spent his childhood in Ithaca, N.Y. He graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, Penn. and attended Cornell University where he was a star high hurdler, winning the Transatlantic Series in 1958. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.



Dave was a career pilot for Eastern Airlines, retiring as a Captain flying DC-9's. He spent the rest of his life as the proprietor of Wilderness Aviation in Errol, N.H. Dave was a flight instructor, and flew for the Audubon Society and for doctoral students in the Wildlife Biology program at UNH. David's hobbies included Inuit Art, which he collected. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking.



Family includes his longtime companion Carole Ann Williams; his son Cressler Heasley and wife Sydney of Dallas, Texas; his daughter Heidi Heasley Ford and husband Charles of West Chester, Penn.; grandsons Sammy and Edwin Heasley and Nathaniel, Peter and Tim Ford; his brother Doug Heasley of Boise, Id.; sisters Sheila Gates of Harvard, MA and Dee Van Dyke of Kaneohe, Hawaii; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Gathering was held at the Errol Airport on Saturday Oct. 10. Donations in his memory may be made to the Errol Public Library, 67 Main St., Errol, NH, 03579 or to the Errol Fire & Rescue Squad 127 Main St., Errol, NH, 03579.



The Bryant and Fleury Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store