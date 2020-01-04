|
|
PORTSMOUTH, NH – Master Sergeant David Coulters, 85, beloved husband, father, and Grampy, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He left this world with the loving embrace of his wife and surrounded by his adoring family.
David was born in Providence, R.I. on Nov. 12, 1934 to Daniel and Evelyn Coulters. He had a servant's heart his entire life. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and 11 years at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was an avid outdoorsman who used his knowledge to teach others life skills and safety through his leadership within the Boy Scouts, snowmobile and sportsman's clubs, and Hunters Safety programs.
Thank you for leaving us with a beautiful legacy and an example of your everlasting love. He leaves us with fond memories of camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and tasty breakfasts; a twinkle in his eye and a crooked smile knowing that all who knew him were made better because of it.
He is predeceased by his parents, sister, and brother.
David is survived by his wife Kathleen; son Michael and wife Karen; daughters Patricia, Kathryn, Jennifer and husband Charles; and numerous grand-children and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St, Portsmouth, N.H. 03801. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at
Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St, Portsmouth, N.H., 03801
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to a Veteran's charity or Beacon Hospice.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020