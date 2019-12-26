|
|
EXETER, N.H. - David Douglas Coffin, 97, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Exeter, N.H. Classics instructor emeritus Phillips Exeter Academy.
Born New York City in 1922, son of Henry S. and Dorothy P. Coffin.
Yale University BA '43, MA '47. WWII Naval officer. Cambridge Univ. '48-'49. Married Rosemary H. Baldwin 1949.
Instructor, Smith College, MA ('50-'53), Phillips Exeter, ('53-'87). Harvard Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award '67; University of Chicago Outstanding Teacher Award '84.
Local service included the Rockingham Land Trust Board, Christ Church vestry, and Hampton Falls Planning Board.
He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary, and is survived by his two children, Sarah D. and Peter D.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at Christ Church, Exeter, N.H. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Phillips Exeter Academy (for the David D. Coffin Teaching Fund), 20 Main St. Exeter, NH 03833 or the Adirondack Council, P.O. Box D-2, 103 Hand Ave. #3, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.
To see a full obituary: https://www.brewittfuneralhome.com/
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019