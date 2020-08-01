1/1
David Dudley Clapp
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine - David Dudley Clapp died on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Boothbay Harbor, Maine at age 81. Raised in Prides Crossing, Mass., he and his family were longtime residents of Newfields, N.H. He was a graduate of Brown University, President of the Wakefield Corporation, Wakefield, Mass., and served on the boards of the Exeter Day School and the Brown Club of New Hampshire.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters (Polly Clapp, Ellen Labbe, and Rachel Smith) and their husbands; and six grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Susan Dustin Clapp, who died in 1972 at age 4.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Boothbay Region Land Trust (https://bbrlt.org/) or the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/).

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
