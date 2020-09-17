1/1
David Edward Ahearn
HAMPTON FALLS - David Edward Ahearn, 78, of Hampton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. David was born in Springfield, Mass., on August, 14, 1942, a son of the late Edward David and Clara (Nicholas) Ahearn.

David leaves his wife, Elaine (Andrews) Ahearn; three daughters, Sharon Mele of Holden, Mass., Linda Sullivan of Leominster, Mass., and Janice Bissionette of Leominster, Mass.; his stepchildren, Alisha Roberts of Hampton Falls, AJ Morabito of Hampton, N.H. and Matthew Morabito of Freeport, Maine; and his sister Judy Davidson of Clinton, Mass.

SERVICES: Graveside services were at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Hampton Falls. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering outside the family home, Pitlochry Farm, 195 Exeter Rd., Hampton Falls on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view David's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
