HAMPTON FALLS - David Edward Ahearn, 78, of Hampton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. David was born in Springfield, Mass., on August, 14, 1942, a son of the late Edward David and Clara (Nicholas) Ahearn.
David leaves his wife, Elaine (Andrews) Ahearn; three daughters, Sharon Mele of Holden, Mass., Linda Sullivan of Leominster, Mass., and Janice Bissionette of Leominster, Mass.; his stepchildren, Alisha Roberts of Hampton Falls, AJ Morabito of Hampton, N.H. and Matthew Morabito of Freeport, Maine; and his sister Judy Davidson of Clinton, Mass.
SERVICES: Graveside services were at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Hampton Falls. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering outside the family home, Pitlochry Farm, 195 Exeter Rd., Hampton Falls on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
