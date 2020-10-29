MEREDITH - David Edward McGarr passed away peacefully in his home in Meredith, N.H., on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 81.



Born in Beverly, Mass., in 1939 to Edward and Margaret (Horgan) McGarr, he lived in North Beverly, Towanda, Pa., and Danvers, Mass., during his youth. In 1958 he graduated from St. John's Preparatory School, and commenced his studies at Bentley College where he received a degree in 1961. He subsequently built a career in sales and sales management at the 3M Corporation, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Label Art Inc., and Amherst Label, from which he retired in 2004 as the Vice President of Sales.



In 1962 he married Norma Elizabeth Winslow and settled in Boxford, Mass., building the house that still stands today on Mill Road. While pursuing his career, he worked part time at the Boxford General Store, as an opportunity to further support his family. He served as Chief of the Boxford Fire Department, as an opportunity to further support his community. He coached youth baseball, hockey, and football teams, built tire swings, trolleys, and toys, and planted trees and gardens, because his children asked.



In 1978 the family relocated to Exeter, N.H., where he became a pillar of the community. In 2002 he relocated to Amherst, N.H., again becoming active in professional, civic, and community events.



He was an avid outdoorsman, golfer, and carpenter. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone who knew him, and he was the strongest man we've ever known. His passing leaves a hole in our hearts, and in the world, that will never be filled.



His example of what a man should be; set a standard that will never be equaled.



He is survived by his brothers Peter and Stephen, his sister Jane, his children James, Steven, Robert, and Tara, and their families.



SERVICES: A dedication service in recognition of his life's contributions will be held in the spring at a location in southern New Hampshire.







