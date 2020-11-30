EXETER - David F. Woodford, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H. He was born on September 28, 1937 in Ansonia, Conn., son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Forsyth) Woodford. David was one of nine children in the family and grew up in Connecticut.
David graduated from Ansonia High School, Class of 1955. Immediately, he enlisted into the United States Air Force and served honorably for 23 years retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. Most of his service was as a recruiter. He also worked in communications and was stationed at Warren Air Force Base, Offutt Air Force Base as well as serving overseas in England and Libya. He ended his career in Massachusetts. On August 19, 1983 he married Jennifer "Jan" Sloan. They were residents of Exeter for the past 36 years.
David was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church where he formerly served on the vestry. He was a member of the American Legion Post #32 of Exeter, and was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association.
His family fondly recalled David's favorite hobby being work and him often trying to take on any job including those maybe he shouldn't. He was a devoted family man and he enjoyed hiking, skiing and boating.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by seven siblings, Dorothy, Barbara, Robert, William, Thomas, Charles and Jonathan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Woodford; son and daughter-in-law, David Arnold Woodford and Kimberly Woodford; son and daughter-in-law, Alan William Woodford and Theresa Woodford; son, William Sloan Woodford; daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Woodford; six grandchildren; a brother, Edward Woodford; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter. Masks and social distancing will be required. Church funeral services will be private and inurnment with military honors will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Flowers are acceptable, or donations may be made in his memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406. For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
.