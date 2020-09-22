PORTSMOUTH - David Jeffris Brillhart "Jeff", loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He was 72 years old. Born on September 21, 1949 in Sendai, Japan, Jeff was the son of the late David W. Brillhart and Joan Jeffris Brillhart.
Jeff was raised in Summit, New Jersey and received his BS in Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1975.
Jeff was dedicated to his family and pursued a life-long career in public service. On September 26, 1971 he married Julia Gay Lakso. Together, they raised two children, Jenny and Jacob, in Canterbury, N.H. Jeff worked at the State of New Hampshire for 38 years, capping his career as Chief Engineer and Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Transportation.
Jeff was known for his gentle nature, strong work ethic, and kind and generous spirit. He laughed often and easily. He was also an avid music lover and collector of Bob Dylan's music and memorabilia and a skilled carpenter and craftsman. He will be remembered as the best father there ever was - selfless beyond measure, always putting others before himself.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Julie Brillhart of Blue Hill, Maine; his two children, Jenny Brillhart Page of Blue Hill, Maine and Jacob Leeman Brillhart of Miami, Fla.; his three grandchildren, June, Malcolm, and Helen Simms; his sister Sarah Flause; his brother Jonathan Brillhart; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Operation Santa Clause at https://seiu1984.org/osc
. This charity helps children in need and is one that Jeff worked with throughout his career at the Department of Transportation.
SERVICES: There will be a celebration of Jeff's life next summer. Please email juliebrillhart@yahoo.com for more details.
"May you stay forever young."
.