YORK, Maine - David Kimball Rocray, Jr., 49, of York, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was born on January 26, 1970 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Bertha (Higgins) Rocray and the late David K. Rocray, Sr.
David attended York Schools and was a graduate of Berwick Academy. He then went on to attend the Wentworth School of Architecture in Boston, Massachusetts.
He was an Eagle Scout; was an accomplished artist; and received many medals as part of the Portsmouth Aquatics Club. David also enjoyed dancing, especially ballet, performing several years in The Nutcracker.
Throughout his life, David could be found near the ocean that he so loved, lobstering or sailing boats to southern shores. He was also a member of St. Aspinquid Lodge No. 198 A.F. & A.M. in York.
Recently, five years ago, he started Rocray Restoration and soon became known as "The Wood Doctor", repairing and restoring period antiques. His love of this was most certainly acquired from his dad.
Besides his father, a sister, Kimberly A. Rocray, predeceased him.
Survivors include his mother, Bertha Rocray and stepfather, Richard C. Davidson of York, Maine; his uncle, Ronald Higgins of Racine, Wis.; as well as many cousins.
SERVICES: : A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Rocray Scholarship Fund, Kennebunk Savings Bank, 16 Woodbridge Rd., P.O. Box 39, York, ME 03909 and/or St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019