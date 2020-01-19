|
YORK, Maine - David Loring Bacon, 71, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at home in York, Maine. Dave was born June 17, 1948 in Cincinnati Ohio, the son of David W. and Marica W. Bacon. He received bachelors degrees from both Ohio University (Ancient History) and the University of Maine-Orono (Engineering), as well as a Masters in Structural Engineering from Cornell University.
He married his wife of 47 years, Patty, in Breckenridge, Colo. before relocating to Maine where they lived for more than 40 years. As a team, Patty and Dave traveled extensively throughout the world, especially the Middle and Far East, and enjoyed hiking, spending time with friends and playing High Low Jack. A father of four, he fed his children's curiosity, set their moral compass, encouraged their ambitions, and was always good for a groaner dad joke. He really really hated adverbs and loved studying the cosmos.
He was known as Papa Dave to his eleven grandchildren, who adored his playfulness and to whom he passed his love of engineering and the Red Sox.
Second only to his devotion to his family, Dave loved his work. He was described by many of his colleagues as an outstanding engineer. Over a 40 year career he designed buildings and bridges for several New England engineering firms, managed the design of seven tunnel construction projects for the Big Dig, and oversaw planning for more than 1,000 miles of highway improvements in Texas.
In 2008, he and Patty moved overseas where he managed construction of the T2 Tunnel in Tempe, Greece, construction of one of the longest road-tunnels in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, UAE), and transportation infrastructure for the World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Partially retiring in 2018, he joined the team at CMA Engineering and settled into his final office in Portsmouth, N.H. with a view of the Piscataqua Bridge.
He was predeceased by his parents, and brother Robert; and is survived by his brother Randall; his wife Patty; children Matt (Jessica) of Madbury, N.H., Seth (Katie) of Greenwich, Conn., Annie (Jeremy Mulder) of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Natalie (Ryan Atkinson) of Mystic, Conn.; and his eleven grandchildren Elise, Emily, Amelia, Dashiell, David, Jonathan, Thomas, Hazel, Genevieve, Liam, and Patrick.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in St. Christopher Church, York, Maine. Anyone who wishes, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020