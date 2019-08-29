|
HAMPTON – David L. Gray, 89, of Hampton, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Brockton, Mass. Feb. 24, 1930 a son of the late Stanley and Hazel (Brown) Gray.
He shared 66 years of marriage with his wife Marilyn (Bell) Gray.
In addition to his wife family members include two sons, Robert Gray of Hampton, his sons Shean and Scott Gray and their mother Penny Gray, James Gray of Newfields and his son Ethan Gray Squires, four great grandchildren, his sister-in-law Lois Standan of Plaistow, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will immediately follow in the funeral home at 12 noon with burial following in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Cross Roads House, 600 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019