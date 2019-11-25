Home

David Layn Stevens

David Layn Stevens Obituary
STRATHAM - David Layn Stevens, of Stratham, age 74, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home in Raymond.

David was the son of Albert Stevens and Helen (Sewall) Stevens; brother of Kenneth, Howard, Wallace, George, Gilbert, Gail, and Russell; devoted husband of his wife of 49 years Carol Stevens; loving father of David, Shelby, and Dustin; and attentive grandfather and great-grandfather.

David graduated Exeter High School in 1964, served honorably in the Army from 1965 to 1967, and returned home to raise his family in Exeter. Known for his dancing hips and affectionately known as "Old Man" by his family (even before he was) and the "Shout Master" by his friends.

SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the American Legion Post 90, in Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 101, P.O. Box 1552 Raymond, NH 03077.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
