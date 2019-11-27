Home

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion Post 90
32 Harriman Hill Road
Raymond, NH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion Post 90
Raymond, NH
David Layn Stevens

David Layn Stevens Obituary
STRATHAM - David Layn Stevens, of Stratham, age 74, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home in Raymond.

David was the son of Albert Stevens and Helen (Sewall) Stevens; brother of Kenneth, Howard, Wallace, George, Gilbert, Gail, and Russell; devoted husband of his wife of 49 years Carol Stevens; loving father of David, Shelby, and Dustin; and attentive grandfather and great-grandfather.

David graduated Exeter High School in 1964, served honorably in the Army from 1965 to 1967, and returned home to raise his family in Exeter. Known for his dancing hips and affectionately known as "Old Man" by his family (even before he was) and the "Shout Master" by his friends.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
