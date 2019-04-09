|
GREENLAND - Retired Army veteran David Michael Gill, of Greenland, passed peacefully at age 61. He asks to be remembered as "a hard-core, down-to-earth giver who cared about and loved others." David gave himself fully to his community and family.
He is survived by his partner Myong Gill; his sisters Cathy Gill and partner Janine Moreau, and Susan Gill and partner Darren Scott; his brother Michael Gill and partner Kathleen Gill, and his two children Christina and James Gill, of whom he loved and protected fiercely. HOOAH.
SERVICES: A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Prospect Hill Cemetery, 99-67 Cemetery Lane, Greenland, N.H. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. For more details please visit: https://christinagillm.wixsite.com/celebratedavidgill.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019